Elon Musk can buy Twitter and open the floodgates of unrestrained “free” speech [“Twitter, Elon Musk and free-speech absolutism,” May 1, Opinion]. Donald Trump and his GOP acolytes can plan, promote and incite an insurrection against our constitutional republic and apparently get away with it.

Yet a high school coach cannot offer a voluntary prayer after a football game without losing his job and a flurry of legal hassle going all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court [“Former Bremerton coach in Supreme Court spotlight says he wants his old job back,” May 2, Local News].

Can anyone see the terrible irony here? Sadly, America has become a land of terrible contradictions. What a country!

Steven Lequire, Des Moines