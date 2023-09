Re: “Last chance to help purchase school supplies for families in need” [Aug. 30, Opinion]:

I love that being included in children’s back-to-school kits from donations to buy school supplies for families in need are books about Jackie Robinson, Sojourner Truth, Martin Luther King Jr. and Colin Kaepernick.

At least in this area of the country we encourage the spread of knowledge by individual choice, not ideology spewed by some narrow thinking bureaucrat.

Eric A. Olson, Seattle