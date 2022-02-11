‘Books saved my life’

As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, books are absolutely essential to our community. Censoring books that include queer people and their stories is a form of erasure and gatekeeping that our community is too often familiar with. When books are policed because of “queer” content, what would a queer child think? What would stop them from further alienating themselves because of queer censoring?

As a child growing up with no one to relate to, we found refuge in countless books. My nose would always be buried between the pages of several different types of books. It became my safe sanctuary, a safe space that allowed me to see the world differently and realize that there was a better place for myself out there because I was reading about characters who were just like me.

People often forget the meaningful role that books play in the lives of other people. I am here today because books saved my life, and we owe it to our future generation of queer youths to preserve full access to books that reflect their own stories while giving them hope that they too can live unapologetically outside the contents of any book.

Fania Sipili, Tacoma

Schools are for critical thinking

Those who would ban books reveal their own lack of knowledge and insecurities.

In seeking to protect children from knowledge, they instead foster ignorance and fear.

In seeking to ban books, these few would steal educational opportunity and leave children unprepared to live in our world today.

Banning books only serves to make those books more mysterious and desirable. Children are smart and inquisitive. They will find answers for why some people don’t want them to know about some things.

School is the best setting to introduce controversial ideas to children. School is where children should learn to look at all issues with a critical mind. They should be encouraged to seek more information for better understanding; to be open to new ideas and new ways of looking at the world; to be willing to listen to others and to discuss their own opinions.

Yes, exposure to ideas should come at age-appropriate levels and with age-appropriate methods. Where better than in the schools, where teachers are trained to understand these approaches?

The fearful few should never be allowed to limit the learning of our next generation of citizens. The world would only suffer from their ignorance.

Margaret Garber, Seattle

‘Peyton Place’ under my pillow

I was 12 when I got my hands on the book “Peyton Place,” written by Grace Metalious. Totally engrossed, each night I reached under my pillow and dived into another, eye-opening chapter.

I never liked reading in school. As a slow reader, it was just too laborious, or maybe it was the dull subject matter.

I learned from that experience that anything “banned” will be the go-to, first-priority book for kids. And isn’t the point to get children to read, no matter if they love reading or not?

Libraries and schools can ban all the books they want, but just so they know, our smart, savvy kids will find a way to read them.

Mom found “Peyton Place” under my pillow. That’s what moms do! Her response? “ ‘Peyton Place’ is playing at the theater. Would you like to go see it with me?” And, off we went!

P.S. The book was much better than the movie.

Suzanne G. Beyer, Bothell

Increasing literacy

In the 1970s, l was teaching in a local high school when the school board was challenged to remove “Catch-22” by Joseph Heller from all district libraries and senior reading lists.

The next morning, I met our librarian in the hall as she was carrying a dozen copies of “Catch-22.” She commented that a book that may have been checked out by two or three students a year would now have dozens of student checkouts.

Book-banners, perhaps we should thank you for helping to increase literacy!

Joanne L. Hjort, Seattle

Be an active, questioning reader

I’ve read many books, some better than others. I almost always finish any book I start, but occasionally I choose so badly that I throw a book out after only a few pages. While I’ve felt cheated by the authors and publishers of those books, I’ve salvaged some value from those experiences by examining what I found so offensive. Usually that has been what I’ve believed to be the author’s bad faith rather than certain choices of words. I don’t think any single word can be intrinsically harmful, but deceitful reasoning can.

Nonetheless, while I think that, for example, “Atlas Shrugged” has contributed far more to society’s problems than “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” or “To Kill a Mockingbird” ever could, I wouldn’t ban “Atlas Shrugged.” Rather, I would want to teach everyone to be active and questioning readers, to give them the tools of critical thought (as distinct from “critical theory”) and a well-rounded understanding of the world as a basis from which to apply those tools, and to persuade them to participate in society with honesty and good faith.

I think we should strive for a society in which bad books are not banned, but ignored and forgotten.

John Franco, Seattle

We should fight for dissent

When people ban a book what they are saying is that they are the one who gets to decide what other people are allowed to read, what thoughts and ideas people are allowed to hear, and which thoughts and ideas are right or wrong on that particular subject. Those doing the banning don’t like to think of themselves as someone who bans books. Instead, they prefer to say challenged books, because it sounds better. However, what they are doing is banning books and trying to censor the thoughts of other people. I call that censorship.

Sometimes they say, “It’s for the children.” We know that is not true because no one has tried to stop parents from telling their children what they can and cannot read. Parents have always had that right. In other cases they say, “This language is not acceptable.” What they are really saying is that it’s not acceptable to me, and you do not have the right to have an opinion.

What both sides have in common is that they are trying to stop all dissent. I would argue that dissent is the most American quality we have, and we should fight for it.

Teresa Alsept, Ocean Shores

Snapshots of real life

I’m shocked and appalled at the number of books that we read in our teens and books that we read to our children that are being either banned entirely or removed from classroom reading.

Do we not want our children to be able to read and make up their own minds? Do people think that if you remove all references to LGBTQ that it will disappear from society? Yes, “To Kill a Mockingbird” used the N-word. That book was a snapshot of the way life was. If you ban it, does that mean it didn’t happen? I’m still trying to get over a list that had “James and the Giant Peach” on it.

The last group that burned and banned books was in Nazi Germany. Think about it.

Jill Eshenbaugh, Auburn

Mark censored words

I am against censorship of books or any form of media in the public libraries or schools. If someone or some group wishes to censor a word or group of words or an image from a book or other form of media, I feel that the person or group wanting the censorship should be identified.

I propose that the word, words or images that are to be censored be covered by the word “censored,” a black bar or blurring with an associated identifying mark so that the reader or viewer can identify who wanted the entry censored. I want the books or other censored media left available to the public with the censored portions noted.

Censors should not be able to hide nor should they want to if they are truly trying to protect society from some perceived evil.

Michael Koznek, Snohomish

A tactic of Soviet Union

The United States in 2022:

“There are books in the school library that teach things about — gasp! — boys who claim to be girls! And how everybody is a racist!”

“Scandalous! Let’s ban those books! We need to keep that dangerous material away from our children!”

“Great idea! That will take care of the problem!”

The Soviet Union in the 1960s:

“That dissident Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn wrote a book about — gasp! — a prisoner in the gulag!”

“Scandalous! Let’s ban the book! We need to keep that dangerous material away from our citizens!”

“Great idea! That will take care of the problem!”

Didn’t work then. Won’t work now.

Gretchen Reade, Seattle

Let all voices be heard

This debate has been raging since I was a kid and for no good reason. I’m now 65, and the fact that this banning effort continues is enraging and distressing. Banning books only makes us a weaker society and diminishes one of the greatest opportunities that the United States is supposed to encourage — that all voices can be heard. If you truly believe in this ideal, then you will defend the right for all voices to gain expression, whether you agree with them or not.

If you support the banning of any book, then you are engaging in the suppression of free thought, an act that will lead us to a hell we create for ourselves.

Steve Valandra, Tumwater

‘Un-American’

It is unimaginable to see the words “banning” and “books” go together in America, the land of the free. But here we are. Book banning is not only all the rage but also a bipartisan effort. Late last year, we heard about a watch list of 800 books in Texas related to critical race theory. Earlier this year, we learned that the Mukilteo School District removed “To Kill a Mockingbird” from the required reading list for ninth graders. And from Oklahoma to Tennessee, they are talking about banning certain books dealing with LGBTQ or sexual issues.

This is all so un-American, so anti-free speech and expression. It also reminds one of China. In ancient times, Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of a unified China, burned books from an earlier dynasty and buried alive scholars critical of his rule. In today’s China, any books, images or texts about the Tiananmen crackdown or even mention of June 4, 1989, are banned, not to say any criticisms of the Communist Party or its leader, Xi Jinping.

Instead of banning, why not adopt a rating system for books like that for movies? G for General Readers, for instance, and PG for Parental Guidance.

Wendy Liu, Mercer Island

Curiosity and a desire for truth

Children and many adults will outsmart the banners and burners by either finding the books online, the library or the bookstore. It will cause a great demand while stirring curiosity and the desire for truth, information and knowledge.

Fascists and your ilk, find another planet on which to spew your garbage.

William P. Budge, Seattle

‘Shameful’

As a friend posted recently, “If you’re banning books that tell kids what the bad guys did, you aren’t the good guys.”

We haven’t banned “Mein Kampf,” which is fascist genocidal propaganda that arguably should be banned. If we can handle “Mein Kampf” being out there, we can probably handle kids reading stories that teach them to be empathic to others who don’t look, act or love like they do.

It’s telling that the McMinn County School Board in Tennessee isn’t banning pantless Donald Duck and Winnie the Pooh. It tells us the issue isn’t cartoon animal nudity in “Maus.” The issue is that school board members don’t want children learning that the Holocaust happened to children just like them, and they certainly don’t want children learning the story from a first-person point of view, unsanitized and unfiltered by Christian savior figures.

My question is, “Have you also banned the Bible from the school libraries?”

It’s shameful, here in this country where our most important rights are the freedom from government imposition of religion and from restriction of speech. What’s next?

Heather Park-Albertson, Redmond