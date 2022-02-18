By
Censorship is doing more harm than good. As a teacher, I know our students see that we are banning them from reading certain things, and it tells them that we don’t value who they are.

When you ban books about LGBTQ people, you tell queer students they don’t belong. When you ban books about sex, you tell students that they should be ashamed of their bodies. When you ban books with violence, you tell students that their own experiences with the cruelty of others aren’t real.

Books open up dialogues that students need to be having. Books build bridges between those who seem to be different from you. Books show us that we aren’t alone in being hurt, misunderstood, or shamed. Censorship rips that away. Let students read.

Evin Shinn, Seattle

