Re: “Boeing to set up a new 737 MAX assembly line in Everett” [Jan. 30, Boeing & Aerospace]:

Congratulations to our region’s aerospace industry with the addition of a fourth 737 MAX line opening up in Everett.

As a 737 machinist, I worked hard to ensure that this model’s production, as well as the 777, was secured for Washington state. The contract negotiations included major concessions to secure the 737, and now it’s very fitting and deserved to see the positive payoff.

This last machinists contract assured our area to be the commercial airplane manufacturing hub for the next 20 years. Right on!

Martin Walters, Edmonds