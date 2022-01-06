Re: “Hoping for recovery, Boeing bosses look to the future, deflect questions on the 737 MAX crashes” [Jan. 4, Boeing & Aerospace]:

With the acquisition of McDonnell Douglas, Boeing absorbed a cadre of executives who aimed at “changing the culture” and succeeded. No longer would quality and safety come first at Boeing. Cost consciousness would now influence every decision. It took about a generation to make this happen, enough time for those who knew the old ways to age out of the workforce.

Boeing Chief Engineer Greg Hyslop says he is beginning an initiative to require senior engineers to document their design practices to ensure they are adhered to in the future. Let’s hope Hyslop documents his design for the culture change for his successor and that the Boeing board and Boeing’s upper management stay the course.

John L. Tietze, Lake Stevens