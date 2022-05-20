Re: “In the other Washington, Boeing’s future is far from clear” [May 13, Boeing & Aerospace]:

I, too, was struck by Chief Executive Dave Calhoun’s statement that the company’s move “makes strategic sense … given its proximity to our customers and stakeholders.” Really?

That assertion seems just a bit disingenuous. I believe that the “proximity” sought here is to the power brokers in D.C. Moreover, I find it quite disturbing that Boeing broke its promise to no longer contribute to legislators who objected to the 2020 election and who voted against the confirmation of President Joe Biden on Jan. 6.

Boeing was second only to the American Bankers Association in the list of the Top 10 corporate and trade groups that contributed to GOP election objectors, according to Accountable.US.

Each day brings new revelations about members of Congress whose agenda is anti-democracy. It is frightening to think of just how close we came to losing our republic on Jan. 6. I do not want my grandchildren to live in a world where freedom of speech, the press and personal choice are described as something that “used to be” a part of our everyday existence.

Boeing’s relocation is clearly a bad look in terms of its possible motivation. It is in itself a symbol of promises broken.

Imelda Mead, Des Moines