Re: “Documents reveal Boeing’s culture of deceit to keep down costs of MAX” [Jan. 10, A1]:

Boeing suits would have us believe that the 737-MAX data they released to Congress disparaging the Federal Aviation Administration, foreign regulators and airline customers was the product of a small number of rogue employees.

The totality of the evidence says that this is absolutely false. It’s clear as day that Boeing executives created and fostered a culture that put profits above everything else, including safety — a culture that encouraged employees to disdain anyone who might try to get them to apply reasonable rules designed to prevent loss of human life.

We must not let them get away by scapegoating lower-level employees. Executives in Chicago are culpable and should be held to account.

George Randels, Port Townsend