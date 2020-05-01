I’m sad about how COVID-19 is impacting air travel, travelers and people in related industries (especially Boeing employees).

It will take years for air travel to get back to 2019 levels. Maybe Boeing can use this slowdown to engineer noncarbon emitting planes.

Wouldn’t it be great if, once it is safe to travel again, we will no longer be hurting our planet due to planes burning fossil fuels?

Justas Vilgalys, Woodinville