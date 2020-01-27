Re: “Boeing’s new CEO needs to show commitment to deep overhaul” [Jan. 27, Opinion]:

I have been following the downfall of our once great local company for some time. I strongly believe that the troubles began years ago with the decision — God knows why — to move the leadership to Chicago.

With the decision-makers that far removed from the workers and engineers who actually build the planes, that’s where the problem is. Then the focus moved from building safe planes to making bigger and bigger profits. As the editorial says so well, “Boeing became an industry leader by building the safest, most reliable aircraft, not by hustling products to market.”

An “overhaul” is not enough to repair this monumental malfeasance. Leadership needs to come back to Seattle.

Elisabeth Ryan Goldstein, Seattle