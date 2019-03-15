Thursday, the U.S. became the last significant nation in the world to ground the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircrafts. We have firmly established ourselves as a follower, instead of a leader, in airline safety. One has to wonder if the $1 million donation to the Trump inaugural committee by the Boeing Co. or the personal phone call from the Boeing CEO to the president earlier this week were factors in the delay.

We have long gotten used to the daily dosage of lies from the White House. Now we must question the ethics and credibility of a major employer in our own backyard. Boeing needs to understand that credibility is gained by putting one penny at a time in a jar, and one can lose it instantly by turning the jar over.

Subir Mukerjee, Olympia