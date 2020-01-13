I can’t help wonder if Boeing’s current troubles and reputation could have been averted had executives kept their headquarters in Seattle rather than transferring to Chicago.
They say we can’t go home again, but it seems that once the suits uprooted themselves for the “big city” in the East, they also left behind any hometown pride and values.
Robert F. Smith, Lake Stevens
