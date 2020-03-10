Re: “Two ‘Black Swan’ cataclysms leave Boeing facing uncertain future as 737 MAX grounding hits one-year mark” [March 9, Northwest]:

Some doors close, others open. Circumstances, avoidable and not, present Boeing with opportunities to fix itself. Boeing internally has the resources to “work together” and repair what’s broken.

Delivery pressures are lessened, offering Boeing opportunities to get its legendary quality back.

Generations of Boeing employees know how to imagine, design, engineer, build, assemble, inspect, test, certify and deliver safe, efficient, desirable airplanes.

Every Boeing person, hourly, salaried, union and management knows what it takes to do their jobs correctly, properly, safely.

My personal experience in 30 years is that every single Boeing person I’ve met knows and wants to do their tasks properly.

I believe working together could be expanded to cover all Boeing Commercial Airplanes airplane, military and space programs. It’s probably the most cost-effective solution.

Roger Samson, Bellevue