Re: “Halt to 737 MAX deliveries stymies Boeing’s recovery effort” [May 11, Boeing & Aerospace]:

What am I missing? Boeing is not only having problems with the design and the manufacturing of the 737 MAX and the 787, but it is also having technical problems with other programs.

Why is this happening? The answer is that Boeing is being run by a former hedge-fund manager. What this company needs now is strong engineering and manufacturing management, not a hedge-fund manager who is obsessed with short-term profits.

Boeing should be focusing on its customers and not Wall Street demands.

James J. Farrell, Bellevue