The headline “Ferguson moves $1.2M campaign surplus before panel changes rule” is incredible [May 12, A1]. Bob Ferguson, our state Attorney General, our potential new governor, transferred $1.2 million in campaign funds to beat a deadline that would have made it illegal? The state Public Disclosure Commission felt strongly enough to take the action eliminating this loophole because it violated the spirit of Washington’s campaign-finance laws. Ferguson knew the PDC was taking this action yet continued to transfer the funds.

Politics aside, wouldn’t you think that a three-term state Attorney General would do the “stand-up” thing and not violate pending rules our state was preparing? After all, isn’t that his job? This shows, once again, he can’t be trusted to hold the office he currently has, much less our highest office in Washington state.

Jeffrey Stone, Clinton