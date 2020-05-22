Here’s what kills me: Businesses closing down (possibly for good); livelihoods decimated; rent/mortgages/car loans not being paid; people in long food lines just to feed their kids. The list goes on.

Yet, at the expense of tens of millions of dollars, the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds have been traveling from city to city, including Los Angeles, Detroit, Chicago, New York and Miami, to salute health-care workers.

I love the Blue Angels, but whose idea was this?

David M. Anderson, Newcastle