The Seattle Times devoted a major front-page story to the Blue Angels’ return to Seattle [“Blue angels return to roar and soar,” Aug. 5, A1]. From the reporting, it appears everyone in Seattle was delighted. This does not reflect my experience.

I do not want to be subjected to four days of a simulated air raid on my city, coinciding with the anniversary of the nuclear devastation of Hiroshima. The noise is terrifying and inescapable. These jets pollute the air, spewing carbon and leaving a toxic haze over Lake Washington.

A news story about the Blue Angels should acknowledge their negative impact. Let’s celebrate summer peacefully from now on.

Merlin Rainwater, Seattle

