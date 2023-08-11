I read with interest the letter “Retire polluting Blue Angels” [Aug. 5, Northwest Voices].

I appreciate the writer’s opinion, however, I would like to offer a different perspective.

Seeing and hearing the Blue Angels on Seafair Weekend reminded me of those I served with years ago and the pilots of those days. When we were on the ground, we had the comfort of the close air support of the screaming jets flying cover for us. Last weekend, sitting in my backyard as the Blue Angels flew over my house, brought back memories of those days and the bravery of the people I served with. So, to me, the new, noisy, polluting planes are worth every penny, a small price to pay in remembrance of the bravery of those from years gone by.

I, for one, a former sergeant of the United States Marine Corps, want this to be continued as far as possible into the future.

Ira Kaye, Bellevue