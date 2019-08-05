Anyone bothered by the sonic bombardment over Seattle neighborhoods this past weekend — including hospitals and parks — should consider the irony of this noise, as acoustic pollution is helping push our resident orca population toward extinction in the Salish Sea.

If you imagine the Blue Angels every time you hear a commercial jet, you may empathize more with the experience of our cetacean neighbors. Whether recreating on the water or entertaining in the sky, it amounts to the same: noise pollution.

Is a little peace and quiet too much to ask?

Justin Ralls, Seattle