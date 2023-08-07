Re: “Retire polluting Blue Angels” [Aug. 5, Northwest Voices]:

The complainant is way off base. This happens every year, and the noise is no surprise to the community. If it bothers people, they can leave for the weekend, or take a day trip during this time.

If you check out the app Flightradar 24, you’ll see how many aircraft are in the air 24/7. Then think about the air pollution. The Blue Angels are a drop in the bucket to the rest of the skies.

Thank our military for their service in all they do for our country, and stop complaining about noise.

Katie Chace, Bellevue