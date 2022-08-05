Re: “Blue angels return to roar and soar” [Aug. 5, A1]:

After suffering through a record breaking week of temperatures over 90 degrees Fahrenheit, it was a shock to see The Seattle Times laud the return of the Blue Angels on the front page.

The constant news of oppressive heat waves, devastating floods and terrible wildfires tells us it is way past time to stop entertaining ourselves by burning tons of carbon. I would rather say goodbye to the thrill of watching the Blue Angels and the hydroplanes than say goodbye to our beautiful planet and all the plants and animals we share it with.

Barbara Banfield, Langley