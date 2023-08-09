Re: “Blue Angels: Noise is no surprise” and “UW in Big Ten: Impact on climate” [Aug. 8, Opinion]:

In response to these nicely aligned letters, I’d like to point out how they converge. The Blue Angels’ flights are indeed a drop in the bucket of global carbon emissions, even factored over an entire year. But then, so too are the emissions of the entire University of Washington Athletic Department (though a much bigger drop as part of the Big Ten), the entire university or even the entire state of Washington.

Greenhouse gas emissions are a huge bucket, we’re all together inside it and the bucket is nearly full. As coverage in The Seattle Times all summer has demonstrated, climate catastrophe isn’t just around the corner, it’s here.

Every drop saved will matter, and heightening public awareness of the limits of our global bucket in every possible context is essential.

Gary Handwerk, Seattle