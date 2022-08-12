The Seattle Times editorial “A concrete symbol of mistrust in Seattle’s homelessness response” boggles the mind [Aug. 8, Opinion]. It is apparently OK to significantly break the law “to make up for the government’s failings.” Oh, and it’s OK to break the law to express “civic mistrust.” That is, OK to break the law so long as you are not doing so while living in homelessness trying to survive in a vehicle so you do not die on the streets.

This is the epitome of privileged Seattle thinking. For shame. It’s wholly odd that the folks who want all the laws enforced are those doing outreach to vulnerable homeless people, not the mayor, not The Times editorial board, not these poor beleaguered business owners and surely not Seattle City Councilmember Sara Nelson, with hundreds around her Ballard business.

Can the editorial board and these beleaguered citizens illegally placing blocks actually do something more than armchair whining? Is it possible that what we advocates see on the streets might also be real; that is, hateful actions from some respected citizens at those who are homeless? Can the editorial board possibly comprehend that reality?

The Rev. Bill Kirlin-Hackett, Auburn, Scofflaw Mitigation/Vehicle Residency Outreach Program