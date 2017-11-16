David Morris, general manager of Pacific Coast Coal Company, says of coal mining: “It’s a legitimate business that’s legal. I don’t know why people think they have to be sticking their nose in everyone else’s business.”

Morris has it backward. It is Pacific Coast Coal that is sticking its “nose” in all of our business. Fouling the air we breath and the water we drink is our business.

The use of coal fly ash in concrete as a waste product, although it has some structural advantages, has the potential to introduce heavy metals into concrete products.

Coal consumption is environmentally unsound, is a bad business model and not cost effective. It is a typically shortsighted Trump administration example of a lack of understanding of the complexity of issues.

Buster Simpson, Yakima