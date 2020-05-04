Re: “Bird-watching soars among bored Americans” [May 3, Nation]:

Will Americans learn anything from observing birds? I’ve been birding for years and have learned how much bird populations are changing due to the annihilation of the world’s environment.

Will the newest birders begin to understand that we must all take care of the planet as we return to our ‘normal’ lives? Will they consume less? Will they buy fewer nonessential gadgets, cars and toys? Will they understand that fewer children per adult will reduce resource consumption? Will they refrain from letting their cats prowl the neighborhood? Will they understand that destruction of forests and wetlands for farming and industrial and residential uses destroys the very environments which birds need to thrive? Or will life re-normalize and those lovely creatures be forgotten again?

I only hope that some small lessons will be learned.

Rich Thomasy, Sammamish