Bipartisanship appears to be the word of the day. It was in the headline “Pelosi back as speaker, pledges bipartisanship” and in a letter urging politicians to come together to find common ground. This is wrongheaded.

The Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, Bill Clinton’s crime and welfare- reform bills, the PATRIOT Act and the 2002 Iraq Resolution were all bipartisan, and history smiles on none of them. How likely is it that when Republican and Democratic politicians come together, they’re doing so in order to go against entrenched power? It is not at all likely.

When legislation is introduced to help average Americans, you can bet there will be strong opposition from moneyed interests, which will be manifested by politicians speaking out against the proposal. With this in mind, it is my sincere hope that we see an even greater degree of partisanship over the coming years.

