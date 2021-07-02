Re: “U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer helps restore civility to Congress” [June 30, Opinion]:

Rep. Kilmer also demonstrates bipartisan work in the House beyond the committee. Recently, he and U.S. Rep. Brian Kevin Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., began circulating a bipartisan letter for representatives to sign calling on President Joe Biden to make a $1 billion pledge (spread over five years) to the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

The GPE has successfully partnered with more than 75 low-income countries to focus on providing a quality education for all children. The return for this investment is a more peaceful, healthy world where more children have hope for their futures.

Thanks for highlighting Rep. Kilmer’s efforts to make Congress more successful by “improving civility and collaboration.” Imagine if this kind of news was highlighted more often, encouraging even more cooperation and civility in all members of Congress.

Willie Dickerson, Snohomish