Re: “Rep. Derek Kilmer strives for constructive change in Congress” [May 26, Opinion]:

Describing the hard work of our representative in Congress, Derek Kilmer, is fully justified.

Rep. Kilmer is smart, dedicated and determined to make Congress work better. His chairmanship of the Modernization of Congress Committee (ModCom) is a good example of his skills in action. ModCom’s bipartisanship and requirement of two-thirds votes have produced 202 recommendations in four years. Productivity in Congress is vital to democracy and that means bipartisanship must happen.

There are issues that will require commitment to bipartisanship in order to be truly effective. The climate crisis is one of these. Civil discourse among Congressional representatives must prevail in order for this country to solve this vitally critical issue. But Rep. Kilmer also needs to hear from us. A strong democracy will bring us back from the climate-chaos brink.

Here’s to positive momentum in Congress and constituents, for bipartisanship and civility, leading to strong climate legislation. I am grateful that we have Rep. Kilmer representing us, keeping his ModCom values strong.

Bobbie Morgan, Bainbridge Island