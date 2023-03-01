The story on the impending loss of biodiversity in Washington state could have noted the existence of a relevant United Nations treaty, the Convention on Biological Diversity [“Hundreds of state plants and animals at risk of extinction,” Feb. 26, Northwest].

Originating at the 1992 Rio Environmental EarthSummit, it “recognizes that biological diversity is about more than plants, animals and microorganisms and their ecosystems. It is about people and our need for food security, medicines, fresh air and water, shelter, and a clean and healthy environment in which to live.”

The CBD has been ratified by 196 nations, but not the United States. Maybe we should join the rest of the world in this concerted action to protect our planet?

Philip L. Bereano, Seattle, University of Washington Professor Emeritus