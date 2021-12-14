Re: “Report: Billionaires’ wealth surged to record level during pandemic” [Dec. 7, Business]:

The proper response to this article is “So what?” Wealth is not a pie to be divided equally. Wealth is created. These rich folks got their money by providing goods and or services we want. They have created hundreds of thousands of jobs for the skilled and unskilled. We are not poorer because Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk got richer — if anything society has benefited from their efforts.

During the pandemic we would have been lost without Amazon delivering. Musk is a part of the efforts to meet the challenges of climate change. Bill Gates has changed our lives for the better.

Income inequality is a false premise. Those who promote it would have us equally poor just to satisfy an illogical ideology. Creative people are rewarded by us for exceptional accomplishments. These folks may have personal faults, but beyond a doubt the world is a richer place because of them.

Hugh Brannon, Cle Elum