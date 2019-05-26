We who live and work along the Westlake Cycle Track have pleaded with the city to install speed limits and enforce them.

Bicyclists pay no attention to the many pedestrians trying to cross the cycle track. We were promised a 10 mph limit but many cyclists have been clocked riding closer to 18 or even 20 mph. Adding scooters will only exacerbate the safety issue.

We invite Mayor Jenny Durkan et al to come out during commute times and try to cross the path. It’s scary. Please, no scooters on the cycle track.

Sooz Appel, Seattle