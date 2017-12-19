Once again, Seattleites are experiencing another city “green” initiative going awry.
I am talking about the sea of cluttered yellow and green bikes standing or lying on virtually every block of main arterials. Through all of the months that this program has been running, I have seen only one person ride one of these bikes, and he fell after the first 20 yards of his sojourn. The only other person who I saw handling one of these bikes was a drunken person on Fourth and Pike Street who was trying to sell it to passers-by. Either people are riding these bikes at night, in the dark, or they are not being used. I would bet on the latter being the case.
Let’s drop this program and focus on the real key issues facing this city.
Glenn Singer, Seattle
