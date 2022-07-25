Re: “Bicyclist identified in fatal West Seattle hit-and-run” [July 20, Local News]:

In 2018, The Seattle Times had a great analysis of the comparison between the mobility trajectory of two cities: Seattle and Vancouver, B.C.

I live and bike (as a 72-year-old) in Seattle, and I appreciate every small incremental improvement the city makes. But, having spent a long weekend, with bikes, in Vancouver, it is easy to see how far we still need to come. The results of Vancouver’s steady improvement is a biking environment that is safe and welcoming. We saw bikers, young and old, everywhere.

In our town, the perception and reality that cycling is dangerous continue to dominate the discussions I have with friends and strangers alike. That danger is real and, at times, fatal. The will to change this must be driven by our intention to take care of each other and the planet. It can be a virtuous cycle. Our political leadership needs to frame this as a way for everyone, drivers and riders, to make a real contribution to the future.

And to see what is possible, that future is just up the road in Vancouver.

William Fenimore, Seattle