Re: “Computer science students face a shrinking Big Tech job market” [Dec. 12, Business]:

As a consulting lead developer of eight years, I say to dwindling prospects with Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google — good riddance!

These companies have preyed for decades on the inexperienced students who are currently feeling disappointment. The candidates are lured by single-minded focus on the shiny logos heavily investing in their computer science education program. The professors often have no industry experience to guide them, and if the students make it to the big names, they are often systemically abused, exploited and discarded.

There are thousands of small and mid-sized companies in need of talent, and they’re still offering six figure salaries with far more sustainable career paths.

Michelle Miller, Bothell