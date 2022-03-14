The article by Nina Shapiro brings forward a primary issue this nation has but keeps hidden [“UW returns $5M to donor after disagreement over professor’s views on Israel,” March 5, Education]. The fact that people give the big money to push their agenda, whether it has any legitimacy or not, is exactly how too many people get elected to our Congress.

If the arms industry, insurance industry, oil industry and large corporations had less influence, would we be able to get some of the needs of the citizens of the U.S. through Congress? Every person in Congress should need to list the source of the money they receive as campaign contributions, private plane rides or other monetary “contributions” so their votes can be understood and scrutinized by all of us.

It is very hard for congressional people to speak truth to power when they know who butters their bread.

Barbara Z. Rofkar, Bellingham