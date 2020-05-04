Re: “Seattle’s war on employers must end now” [May 3, Opinion]:

The solution to the area’s housing problems and its related issues is the creation of more and better paying private-sector jobs.

Raising taxes on large employers will only reduce their interest in growing their businesses here when they have options to go to other cities/states with more business-friendly policies. As big businesses and their employees stop growing or leave, the potential for growth in small businesses will also subside, as the employees of these large firms are a significant part of the customer base on which small businesses depend.

The belief that this is a tax that will only impact the largest firms in the Seattle area is mistaken.

Charles Clark, Clinton