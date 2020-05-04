Re: “Seattle’s war on employers must end now” [May 3, Opinion]:
The solution to the area’s housing problems and its related issues is the creation of more and better paying private-sector jobs.
Raising taxes on large employers will only reduce their interest in growing their businesses here when they have options to go to other cities/states with more business-friendly policies. As big businesses and their employees stop growing or leave, the potential for growth in small businesses will also subside, as the employees of these large firms are a significant part of the customer base on which small businesses depend.
The belief that this is a tax that will only impact the largest firms in the Seattle area is mistaken.
Charles Clark, Clinton
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.