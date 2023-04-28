Re: “The truth about the Biden economy” [April 26, Opinion]:

The column misses the sentiment on the street. Most people don’t care about GDP or higher employment numbers when their pocketbook is affected.

It touches on the strength of American corporations. Meanwhile, gas prices are higher than the six-year average while oil companies report record profits. Grocery prices soar while grocery chains report record profits. Raising interest rates to help control inflation is sound in theory, but it has made it more difficult for individuals to purchase homes and cars.

While the economic indicators in the column sound positive, they are problematic if banks, oil companies, grocery chains and corporations are not willing to do their part to help control inflation. At my gas station, the price of gas recently was $4.29. At the grocery store, breakfast cereal was $8 for 16 ounces.

Those are the kinds of numbers that tell the real truth about the economy. Those are the numbers that people care about. Those are the numbers that will affect the vote.

Keith Jonasson, Belfair