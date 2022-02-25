“Biden halts new drilling in legal fight over climate costs,” [Feb. 21, Business]

There is a simple way to get around the Louisiana judge’s recent ruling that the social cost of fossil fuels cannot be used when deciding whether to allow oil and gas leases. Instead, institute a fee on the production of fossil fuel to cover the social costs, i.e. the long-term damage such fuels cause. Then, rebate these fees as a dividend to the American people to compensate for the very real damages they sustain and help them become more resilient. This “carbon fee and dividend” program would help folks pay the costs of asthma treatments or damages from flood or severe drought, and install solar panels to counteract the high costs of heating and cooling. The carbon fee and dividend plan would also encourage the development of renewable energy sources.

Not only are the fossil fuel industries immune from responsibility for the pollution they cause, they also soak up millions in subsidies from our government — our taxes!

Deborah Stewart, Seattle