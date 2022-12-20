Re: “Jan. 6 committee backs four criminal referrals against Trump” [Dec. 20, A1]:

When Richard Nixon resigned and was pardoned in the wake of the Watergate investigations, we postponed a reckoning with criminal charges against a president. Now we have a historic opportunity to right that with our unwavering commitment to fair elections, the peaceful transfer of power and the pursuit of democracy.

One of the most grave and consequential errors of American governance followed the Civil War. Granting pardons and amnesty to leaders of the Confederate insurrection, rather than prosecuting and convicting them, kept their cause alive. The judicial process should have ensured that no Confederate of rank would ever hold elected office again. We continue to pay the price more than 150 years later.

Let’s hope the Justice Department does not repeat that mistake and instead sends a definitive message to the conspirators and participants of the Jan. 6 insurrection and attempted coup. Aggressive prosecutions, convictions and sanctions can extinguish the behavior, hate and brazen disrespect for the rule of law that fueled it. It can restore elected office to candidates who take their oath to uphold the Constitution with the humility, sincerity, gravity and responsibility it demands. It’s not politics … it’s our role in history.

Shepherd Siegel, Seattle