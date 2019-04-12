A recent article about pot and tobacco smoking only briefly mentions the study published in Lancet last month that links smoking of cannabis with high potencies of THC (above 10%) with new onsets of psychotic illnesses, especially if smoked on a daily basis.

In the study, daily pot users were three times more likely to develop psychosis than nonusers; use of weed with high THC potencies at any frequency almost doubled the odds of developing psychosis; and daily use of high-potency weed quadrupled the risk of developing psychosis. This is particularly worrisome as genetically engineered cannabis is becoming increasingly potent. Average THC content of weed in 2017 was 17.1%, nearly double the 8.9% average in 2008.

Since the most potent weed varieties are dominating the market, consumers should be particularly aware of the risks. I would recommend limiting frequency of use and only using varieties with under 10% THC. Persons with any family history of psychotic illnesses should be particularly cautious.

Lawmakers should take this issue into consideration in funding for mental health and regulation of the cannabis industry.

Elizabeth McCullough, M.D., Greenbank, Retired Fellow of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry