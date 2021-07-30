Project SCOPE, a youth advocacy program at Neighborhood House funded by Best Starts for Kids, has helped me through these years. One of the most valuable things to me has been the support from my case managers. The weekly calls really motivated me and helped me be accountable in my personal and work life. They made me feel encouraged and motivated.

During difficult times that I went through in my life, for example during COVID-19, I was helped with resources for my family and myself such as finding rental assistance, food and emotional support. I never felt left alone and never doubted that they would help me find a way. I am forever grateful and I know for a fact that they have supported many people like myself. It is a blessing to have this program and the opportunity to be in it. Because of the continued support and encouragement I know I will reach higher places in life.

Hector Garcia, Burien