In 2020, I met Jean Carpenter, whose obituary was published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 12, at Larsen Lake in the Lake Hills Greenbelt. She told me she’d been a Bellevue City Council member years earlier and had worked to save the greenbelt from development. I thanked her for ensuring public enjoyment of this open space. Later, I wrote Jean about a new effort to save Coal Creek (to purchase and prevent development of the Isola property in south Bellevue). Jean encouraged this.

On Feb. 11, Save Coal Creek held a rally to protest the recent Bellevue recommendation to move toward permitting the Isola proposal for 35 homes. Metropolitan King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci and former Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust president Doug McClelland spoke in favor of saving this land, and a crowd of 120 was enthusiastic in support of purchase of the Isola property by Bellevue and King County.

Jean’s protection of the Lake Hills Greenbelt helps inspire a vision of the Isola property connecting and protecting Bellevue’s largest park, Coal Creek Natural Area, and King County’s Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park.

Please speak up at the Isola public hearing on March 2 at Bellevue City Hall.

Sally Lawrence, Bellevue, chair, steering committee, Save Coal Creek