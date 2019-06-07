Thanks so much to Aaron Katz for perfectly and eloquently expressing my feelings regarding “Veteran jet honors vets,” about the opening of the new Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park at the Museum of Flight.

I served a tour in the infantry in Vietnam in 1967-68, before being wounded in action. Those nine months turned me into an anti-war activist forever (not anti-military). I thought I was defending my country until I realized democracy needs even more defense at home.

Dale Rector, Seattle