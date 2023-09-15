Re: “Mental health needs go beyond what $1 billion will do for King County” [Sept. 10, Opinion]:

The last line of the editorial — “Time for all hands on deck to help those who often can’t help themselves” — ignores the enormous progress made by the peer support movement. Over at least the last five decades — a conservative estimate — peers (people who are in active recovery from mental health conditions and/or substance use disorders) have worked tirelessly to rise up from dependence to empowerment.

We have organized self-help and advocacy groups, leading to the creation of statewide and national coalitions; developed and implemented numerous peer-run programs, such as street outreach, crisis respite, employment and housing programs; served on mental health boards and committees; and met with local, state and federal legislators, and testified before legislative committees to represent our views.

Yet, in this editorial, we are wrongfully characterized as often unable to help ourselves.

The state’s behavioral health care system has a staff of thousands of peers who work for agencies and help people with mental illness and substance use. In fact, peers are on deck to resolve some of the most vexing issues in our system. We are helping each other and creating a path for wellness.

Please don’t sell us short.

Nancy Dow and Laura Van Tosh, Seattle