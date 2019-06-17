Re: “U.S.-Iran tensions mount as Pentagon weighs response” [June 15, A1]:
The neoconservatives are at it again. They were able to sell the costly war in Iraq using the bogus argument of “Weapons of Mass Destruction.” Now there is a new sales job — a war with Iran.
The post-9/11 wars in the Middle East have cost trillions of dollars. How do these wars benefit the U.S.?
James J. Farrell, Bellevue
