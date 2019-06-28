Growing up in Germany in the ’60s and ’70s, I never believed the excuse that people were unaware of the Holocaust. It seemed improbable that people hadn’t realized what was going on given the viciousness of the propaganda machine, the violence against Jewish people, and the disappearance of neighbors and co-workers. Today, we cannot even claim such an excuse. Every day we see images of the misery at the southern border: crying children forcefully separated from their parents, made to sleep on concrete floors and deprived of basic necessities. This is happening under our eyes. What will we do?

Some of us are already taking courageous stands: The Wayfair workers walking out in protest because their company is manufacturing beds for these facilities; the attorneys, reporters and lawmakers visiting the camps; the people protesting outside the camps; and the people providing food and assistance to immigrants and refugees.

What is happening at the border is a preview of things to come if we don’t address climate change, geopolitics and inequality through the lens of justice, fairness and true democracy.

Barbara Bengtsson, Seattle