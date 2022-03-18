Re: “WA’s controversial spring black bear hunt could be revived. Here’s how” [March 10, Environment]:

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife must vote no to stop its cruel spring bear hunt. Hungry bears come out of hibernation in spring, and hunting them at this time would inadvertently kill mother bears who are nursing their dependent cubs who would starve to death. So not only is the mother bear murdered, but so is the next generation.

Defending hunting as a family tradition or a recreational activity is a ridiculous excuse to justify killing wildlife. The human species no longer needs to hunt for food, we have grocery stores. Animal heads belong on animals, not mounted on walls. Animal skins belong on animals, not used as textiles.

And why does WDFW promote hunting? Is it dependent on income from hunting licenses? If so, why not create humane licenses? Or sell no-hunting licenses, one per species? Or create a cellphone tax — since many people use their phones to take photos of wildlife and nature? WDFW should be protecting wildlife, not promoting the killing of innocent wildlife since it is inhumane and cruel. I hope they will stop this inhumane spring bear hunt.

Marla Katz, Seattle