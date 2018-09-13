Today my daughter posted on social media the real estate listing for the Garden House in Beacon Hill — currently the subject of the Save the Garden House campaign led by Beacon Arts — and said, “Someone please buy this and gift it to the community.”

The fact is, the Garden House was already gifted to the community. In the 1970s, Jefferson Park Ladies’ Improvement Club turned over the property to the Washington State Federation of Garden Clubs. The agreement, written into the deed, was that the property would be maintained as a historic site. But WSFGC recently took action to legally remove that clause.

The Garden House was gifted to the community and stewardship entrusted to WSFGC. Now the stewards are selling this historic property for a profit.

And I think that’s a crying shame.

Marti McKenna, Renton