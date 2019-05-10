Thank you to the international experts who compiled and released a summary of the upcoming 1,500-page report regarding the decline in biodiversity across the globe.

It is imperative that we all accept our duty as global citizens and do our part to address the problem before the damage becomes irreversible. Additionally, countries need to follow suit and step up their conservation efforts. Each biome is vitally important to our planet and must be protected.

Waste less food, be conscious of natural resources, abide by environmental laws and enjoy our Earth.

Sadie Kenny, Shoreline