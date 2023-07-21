I can’t think of Barbie without thinking of my dad. As a kid in Aberdeen in the 1970s, playing with Barbies was my favorite thing to do. I had a Barbie Dream House and a Country Camper, but my favorite was the doll house my dad made for me. It was nothing fancy: solid wood, living room, kitchen and two bedrooms, but to me it was perfect.

My dad was a log-truck owner/operator and spent virtually every day of his working life in the woods. At Christmastime he’d find a tiny little sapling and bring it to me as a Christmas tree for my Barbie’s house.

My dad died young and suddenly when I was 18. All these decades later, sometimes when I’m driving home to Aberdeen the “back way” (via Belfair-Shelton-McCleary), I’ll see a little sapling along the side of the road and remember my dad and those Barbie Christmas trees he brought me.

Joanne Meins, Bainbridge Island